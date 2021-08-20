Tunisia: Grape Production Posts Upward Trend in Nabeul

19 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Table and wine grape production for this season grew 25% and 10%, respectively, in Nabeul.

The table grape crop is expected to reach 16,600 tonnes, while the output of grapes intended for processing will be around 23,000 tonnes, data published by the local agricultural development authority (French: CRDA) showed.

Areas under these crops reached 1,264 hectares this year for table grapes and 6,920 ha for wine grapes, Director of the local authority Lotfi Kozdoghli told TAP.

Processing started in Grombalia and Bou Argoub where 700 tonnes of grapes were already processed, he added. Nabeul accounts for 70% of the national crop of grapes intended for processing and 12% of table grapes.

The vineyard areas in Cap Bon region extend over 13, 200 ha (2,200 ha for table grapes and 11, 000ha for wine grapes). There are 3,000 viticulturists in the governorate.

