Tunisia Logs Zero Covid-19 Vaccine-Related Deaths - Daghfous

Tunis/Tunisia — The Health Ministry reported zero COVID-19 vaccine-related deaths, said Director General of the National Pharmacovigilance Centre and member of the scientific committee to fight the coronavirus Ridha Daghfous.

Out of 28 fatalities logged after the vaccination, 13 were due to the virus and the remaining were related to other diseases, he told TAP.

The death last August 17 of a journalist's sister shortly after receiving the vaccine caused contraversy on social media.

The deceased woman underwent medical treatment at a hospital for 6 months before being taken to a private facility where she received healthcare for two months. She was re-admitted to a hospital on August 17, Daghfous said.

The official said reports her condition worsened after getting the Pfizer vaccine on August 11 are groundless. She was suffering from low potassium (hypokalemia) that caused two fatal cardiac arrests despite attempts at resuscitation.

The Pharmocovigilance Centre reported 1,600 cases of mild side effects, Daghfous added. He also called for not casting doubt on the efficiency of vaccines which protect against the virus. There were reassuring reports after nearly 3.5 billion vaccine doses were administered worldwide. The symptoms are mild among those vaccinated.