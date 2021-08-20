Zimbabwe: VP Consoles Zishiri Family

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga has sent a message of condolence to the Zishiri family following the death of prominent physician Dr Christopher Zishiri.

Dr Zishiri, who was the executive director of the Union Zimbabwe Trust and head of a consortium with three other partners in the fight against tuberculosis, died last week after a short illness.

"I learnt with deep sorrow, of the passing on of Dr Christopher Zishiri on 14 August 2021. Dr Zishiri worked in the Ministry of Health and Child Care in various capacities, but most importantly, he devoted his service to saving lives and ensuring that there was quality health service delivery particularly towards tuberculosis control in Zimbabwe," said VP Chiwenga.

He said Dr Zishiri was instrumental in establishing the Union Zimbabwe Trust in 2020, a local charity organisation involved in the fight against tuberculosis and other lung diseases.

At the time of his death, he was leading a consortium, with three other partners namely Jointed Hands Welfare Organisation, Baines Occupational Health Services and Hospice and Palliative Care Association of Zimbabwe in the fight against tuberculosis.

"His untimely departure has created a deep chasm in our lives that will be difficult to fill.

"On behalf of my office, family and of course, my own behalf, I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the Zishiri family, children and the entire Zishiri family as well as the Ministry of Health and Child Care for this big loss," said VP Chiwenga.