Zimbabwe: SRC Hail ICC Confidence in Zim

THE Sports and Recreation Commission have hailed the decision by the International Cricket Council to hand Zimbabwe the rights to host the ICC Women's World Cup Qualifier this year.

Zimbabwe were yesterday confirmed hosts of the 10-team tournament by the ICC.

The teams expected to visit Zimbabwe for the tournament include Bangladesh, Ireland, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Papua New Guinea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, the United States and the West Indies.

Sports Commission chairman, Gerald Mlotshwa, said the development was in sync with Government policy to market Zimbabwe, as a prime tourist destination.

"Congratulations, Zimbabwe Cricket! Well done! This development dovetails perfectly with your 'Visit Zimbabwe' campaign launched in October last year, in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority, by President ED Mnangagwa.

"The participation of all these teams in Zimbabwe will certainly market the country as a premier tourist destination, as well as showcase Zimbabwe's ability to host an event of this magnitude, notwithstanding the Covid-19 environment.

"To the ICC, the SRC extends its appreciation for the vote of confidence in Zimbabwe Cricket," said Mlotshwa in a statement. The global tournament, which is scheduled for November 21 to December 5, will decide the remaining three participants for the 50-over ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, in New Zealand.

The same event will also determine two qualifiers, for the next edition, of the ICC Women's Championship.

The ZC have vowed that they will leave no stone unturned in their quest to deliver a successful event.

ZC chairman, Tavengwa Mukuhlani, described the hosting rights as a massive vote of confidence in the possibilities, which exist in Zimbabwe.

"Firstly, I wish to express our heartfelt thanks to the ICC board, for their magnanimous gesture in allowing us the privilege of hosting the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2021," he said.

"On our part, we will leave no stone unturned to ensure this prestigious global event stands out as a unique event that celebrates Zimbabwe in all its magnificent splendour, richness, vibrancy, diversity and glory.

"I believe being granted the right to host this tournament is a vote of confidence in what we, as ZC, are doing and what we are hoping to do.

"You can be rest assured we will not disappoint the nation of Zimbabwe and we will not disappoint the game of cricket." The schedule for the 10-team tournament will be announced in due course.

The three top teams will join five teams which have already qualified through the ICC Women's Championship -- Australia, England, India, South Africa and hosts New Zealand.

The three qualifiers, as well as the next two teams, will also get places in the next ICC Women's Championship (IWC), along with the top five from last time, as the number of teams in the third cycle of the IWC, goes up from eight to 10.

ICC Head of Events Chris Tetley said the organisation have confidence in Zimbabwe hosting the World Cup Qualifier.

"The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier is an extremely important event in our calendar as it not only provides teams with a chance to qualify for the World Cup but will also determine the final two participants in the next edition of the ICC Women's Championship.

"I'm sure Harare will be witness to some keenly-contested matches.

"I thank Zimbabwe Cricket for agreeing to host the tournament and wish teams all the best in their preparations for this important event," he said.

The Zimbabwe women's team are set to face Thailand, in the second one-day match at Takashinga, today.

The Lady Chevrons won the first match by seven wickets on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Chevrons left for Ireland last night, ahead of a limited-overs series which includes ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League matches.

The tour also includes three Twenty20 international matches in Scotland.

In the past, such a tour would have provoked a political storm in the United Kingdom. However, the Second Republic's engagement drive has been bearing fruit, and has eased some of the tension, which existed then.

Zim squad for Ireland and Scotland tour

Burl Ryan, Chakabva Regis, Chatara Tendai, Ervine Craig, Jongwe Luke, Kamunhukamwe Tinashe, Madhevere Wessly, Marumani Tadiwanashe, Masakadza Wellington, Musakanda Tarisai, Muzarabani Blessing, Myers Dion, Ngarava Richard, Raza Sikandar, Shumba Milton, Taylor Brendan, Tiripano Donald, Williams Sean