Zimbabwe: Loga Predicts Tough World Cup Qualifiers

WARRIORS coach Zdravko Logarusic has predicted tough 2022 World Cup qualifying battles against South Africa and Ethiopia, next month.

While attention, in recent days, has been on the 2021 AFCON draw, which placed Zimbabwe in Group B against Senegal, Guinea and Malawi, Loga said his mind was preoccupied, with the World Cup qualifying task.

"We know we have the first game at home against neighbors South Africa. It is a big game, a derby, with so much at stake," he said.

"There will be a lot of tension, given the rivalry that comes, with derbies of this nature. We are looking forward to that game, since it is our first tie in the group.

"We know what we are supposed to do and we will do exactly that.

"Our second game will be against Ethiopia away, and it's also a tricky one but we have to know who we are, and show who we are.

"We have to play like real Warriors and see what comes out.

"What we have to do is play good football, we have to be compact and be ruthless, in front."

ZIFA are expected to announce the 27-man squad, which Loga has picked, in the coming few days.

However, many of the players in the squad have already been leaked to the media.

"It's a bit tricky, when it comes to the criteria we used in picking the 27 players we selected, for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers," said Loga.

"It's tricky because most of the players are coming from off-season, and most of them started pre-season, maybe, four weeks ago, but we have gone for most of those we have called before.

"We made a list of 27 players, two weeks ago, and we are waiting for their respective clubs to respond."

On top of the list is captain, Knowledge Musona, who is now playing in Saudi Arabia for Al Tai.

The likes of Khama Billiat, Kuda Mahachi, Marshall Munetsi, Tino Kadewere, Brendan Galloway, Jordan Zemura, Marvelous Nakamba, Tendayi Darikwa and Prince Dube are all expected to be in the squad.