Zimbabwe: Kode's Repatriation Process Begins

THE body of the late CAPS United legend, Joseph "Kode" Mugabe, was yesterday scheduled to be taken to the Nyaradzo Group's centre here, in preparation for repatriation, to Zimbabwe.

He died of gastro cancer, which had spread by the time he was diagnosed at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, England, on August 8. His younger brother, Innocent, told The Herald the Nyaradzo Group now have the paperwork to start the process of repatriating his body.

"As a family, we were prepared to send Joe's body home but I got a call from (former Zimbabwean footballers) Lloyd Jowa and Muzondiwa Mugadza, informing me that Nyaradzo can help," he said.

"Nyaradzo Group will collect Joe's body from the hospital today (yesterday) to their centre, in preparation for departure, to Zimbabwe.

"We will wait to hear from Nyaradzo when Joe's body will be taken to Zimbabwe. That's when we will hold a memorial service, at the Nyaradzo Group centre here in England, before we go to Zimbabwe.

"It's so sad to be told that the disease, which one of your loved ones is suffering from is incurable. "They were just managing the pain."

Kode was Soccer Star of the Year finalist in 1994, 1995, 1996 and 2001.

He was also CAPS United's Player of the Season in 1993, 1994, 1998 and 2001.

Meanwhile, the David "Yogi" Mandigora tribute match, which was scheduled for tomorrow at Slough Cricket Club, has been postponed to a later date.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Soccer Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This follows Kode's death.

As the vice-chairman, of the Zimbabwe Football Legends UK, Kode was playing a leading role, in organising the match.

The tribute match was being organised by Chimurenga music guru Thomas Mapfumo, in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Football Legends UK.

Mapfumo's spokesperson, Sam Mataure, confirmed the postponement.

"Due to the passing on of legendary player Joe Mugabe, we have decided to postpone the David Mandigora memorial match to a later date, to allow the funeral and burial of Joe Mugabe."

The chairman of Zimbabwe Football Legends UK, Memory Mucherahowa, concurred.

"Joe was one of the organisers of this event so his death means we must allow the funeral, and burial, to take place.

"It's unfortunate that Joe is no more. He was one of the players whom we were counting on.

"Remember, he was still playing in the Team Zimbabwe UK-organised games. I am no longer playing but Joe was still strong."