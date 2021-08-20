Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

19 August 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)
press release

Seven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka and Central Regions.

Out of these, five patients are from the Quarantine Centers in Girmaika (3) and Adibara (2); Gash Barka Region. Two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, five patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Northern Red Sea (4) and Central (1) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,551 while the number of deaths stands at 37.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,618.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

19 August 2021

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X