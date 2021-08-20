Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

press release

Seven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Gash Barka and Central Regions.

Out of these, five patients are from the Quarantine Centers in Girmaika (3) and Adibara (2); Gash Barka Region. Two patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region.

On the other hand, five patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Northern Red Sea (4) and Central (1) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,551 while the number of deaths stands at 37.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,618.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

19 August 2021