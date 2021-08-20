Zimbabwe: Ndebele Gears for 200m Event

Nairobi — Competing at a global event has always been Samkeliso Ndebele's dream.

And, qualifying for the World Athletics Under-20 Championships, was a fulfillment of that childhood dream.

Ndebele is this morning scheduled to compete in the women's 200m at the Kasarani Stadium. "When I heard that I had qualified for the World Junior Championships, I was very happy because it was my dream, since childhood," she told The Herald.

"Since the day I qualified, my coach and I started working very hard to improve my times, the training was very painful but I was happy with it.

"I am very excited to represent my country, and it's an achievement to me.

"I am going to try my level best tomorrow (today)." She will be hoping to overcome lack of competition, which has characterised her build-up, to this event.

Her last competition was in May.

"I am expecting to qualify for the semi-finals, I am doing my training, and warm-up every day, and it is my prayer to represent my country in the 200m finals," said Ndebele.

The Dzivarasekwa 2 High School pupil has been under the guidance of her coach, Silas Muringani, after she got a scholarship at the school.

"I got into athletics when I was in Grade Five at Mathonisa Primary School in Umguza," she said.

"When I was in Form Two, at Mahlothova Secondary School in Umguza, that's when I started representing my school, in inter-schools championships.

"I was selected to the district team and provincial team and, from there, everything went well.

"I was happy when I was selected to represent Zimbabwe in (eSwatini) at the Cosassa Games, in 2019, and won a silver medal in 100m."

Clinton Muunga is also back in action today, in the men's 200m.

He failed to go beyond the heats, in Round One, in 100m, on Wednesday.

Coach Zibusiso Nyoni, who is in charge of the athletes, is targeting, at least, a semi-final appearance by the duo.