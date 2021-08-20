Zimbabwe: Mwonzora Announces Shadow Cabinet

Allies Morgen Komichi, Vincent Tsvangirai, Tapiwa Mashakada and Paurina Mupariwa have made it into MDC-T president Douglas Mwonzora's shadow cabinet announced Thursday.

The four, who left favourable MDC Alliance to support Mwonzora's takeover of MDC-T's leadership are among 32 others who will "shadow" President Emmerson Mnangagwa's appointees in Cabinet and Provincial offices.

Announcing the appointments, Mwonzora said their primary role will be to keep a an eye on government policies and proposing better solutions that will then be discussed in parliament.

"The main role of these shadow ministers is to maintain a critical eye on government policies and coming up with alternative policies to be articulated in parliament," said Mwonzora.

"They will interact with Civil Society Organisations (CSOs), labour and churches and mirror ministries in the present government."

Komichi will be the MDC-T Minister of Defence, Yvonne Musarurwa who joined Mwonzora upon release from Chikurubi Maximum Prison will head the Environment and Climate Change.

Mashakada will be Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Vincent Tsvangirai as Minister of Youth Sport, Arts and Recreation while Paurina which she was in charge of during the Government of National Unity (GNU) between 2009 and 2013.

Ten Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs who include Major Giles Mutsekwa (Manicaland) and veteran Festus Dumbu (Masvingo) have also been appointed.

Added Mwonzora: "We believe devolution is an answer to uneven development that is why we have deployed our ministers to shadow ministers of state for provincial affairs.

"This is what we offer to Zimbabwe

"In a few days time we are going to organise a retreat for these ministers and the main expectation is that they must develop policies for the benefit of Zimbabwe.

"We are expecting these ministers to be travelling all over the country and supervising activities in their various areas of work."

Other appointments are:

Energy and Power Development - Chief Ndlovu

Tourism and Hospitality Industry - Memory Mbondiah

Finance and Economic Development - Tapiwa Mashakada

Foreign Affairs - Brian Dube

International Trade - Rueben Chikudo

Health and Child Care - Ruth Labode

Higher and Teriarty Education, innovation and tehnology

Home Affairs - Piniel Denga

Industry and Commerce - David Tekeshe

Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services - Khaliphani Phugeni

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services - Sipho Mokhone

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs - Anele Ndebe;le

Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Resettlement - Joyce Makonya

Local Government and Public Works - Gift Banda

National Housing and Social Amenities - Dorothy Ndlovu

Primary and Secondary Education - Nomalanga khumalo

Youth Sport, Arts and Recreation - Vincent Tsvangirai

Women's Affairs and Community Development - Sibusisiwe Bhuda Masara

Small and Medium Enterprises - Lindiwe Maphosa

Transport and Infrastructural Development - Tichivanani Mavetera

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mines and Mining Development - ... Chinyanganya

State Security - Peter Moyo

Water Resources - Brightness Mangora

Ministers of State for Provincial Affairs

Harare - Morgan Femayi

Mashonaland West - Gift Machona Konjana

Mashonaland East - Jane Chifamba

Mashonaland Central - Gift Chimanikire

Midlands - Thethi Banda

Manicaland - Major Giles Mutsekwa

Masvingo - Festus Dumbu

Bulawayo - Nomvula Mguni

Matebeleland North - Lwazi Sibanda

Matebeleland South - Ackim Moyo