Uganda: Suspected Killer of Mityana Catholic Priest Arrested

20 August 2021
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Brian Adams Kesiime

Police in Katonga Region have arrested the suspected killer of Rev Fr Josephat Kasambula, who was the curate at St Charles Lwanga Catholic Parish in Kiboga District.

Ms Lydia Tumushabe, the Katonga Regional Police Spokesperson said the suspect was arrested on Thursday evening after receiving a tipoff from residents of Lusalira along Lake Wamala shoreline.

"It is true, we have arrested the suspect at 5pm today [Thursday] and he is in our custody at Kanoni Police Station in Gomba District," she said.

She said the suspect will soon be arraigned in court to face murder charges when investigations are complete.

The 35-year-old suspect is reported to have brutally murdered Fr Kasambula on Wednesday evening at Lukunyu Village in Gomba District near Mamba landing site on Lake Wamala, where he had gone to inspect his farm.

According to eyewitnesses, when Fr Kasambula arrived at the farm, he asked the suspect how he had managed to occupy the house at the farm and grow crops. The suspect had no answer and instead pounced on the priest and stabbed him in the back, killing him instantly.

Mr Sam Kalule, a resident at Mamba landing site, said the suspect must have been under the influence of marijuana since he is a known drug addict.

While leading a requiem Mass at Kiyinda-Mityana Diocesan Cathedral on Wednesday afternoon, Bishop Anthony Zziwa said the deceased was a true servant of God.

"He loved serving God since his childhood and has not disappointed Him until his demise," he said.

The prelate urged parents to raise their children well so that they can become responsible citizens.

"Fr Kasambula has lost his life at the hands of a brutal young man who was not brought up well. I urge our youth to work hard and stop yearning for free things," he added.

