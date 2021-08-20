Zimbabwe: Additional Us$40m Released for Vaccines

Treasury has released an additional US$40 million for the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines to take the total amount set aside for the jabs to US$140 million following the exhaustion of the initial US$100 million.

Finance and Economic Development Permanent Secretary Mr George Guvamatanga confirmed the additional funding for vaccines in an interview with The Herald.

He said the initial US$100 million was used to purchase 12 million shots from China, syringes, shipment of the supplies as well as payments to join some facilities.

Zimbabwe joined the African Union (AU) vaccine facility paying US$7,5 million.

The balance will be paid through a loan facility which will see the country getting five million shots.

"We have put in an additional US$40 million to take it US$140 million. This is for cash purchases.

"We have other facilities which do not need cash. What I am talking about is just the cash component, but we have other components," said Mr Guvamatanga.

The funds are expected to go a long way in achieving the country's target of immunising at least 10 million people.

Meanwhile, a delivery of 500 000 Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine doses arrived in Zimbabwe yesterday from a batch of 1,5 million jabs, with another 500 000 expected today and the final 500 000 tomorrow.

Speaking after the arrival of the vaccines yesterday, chief director curative services in the Ministry of Health and Child Care Dr Maxwell Hove said the latest consignment would bring deliveries up to around eight million doses.

Dr Hove said another batch of one million Sinovac doses was expected next Tuesday.