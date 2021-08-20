Zimbabwe: Fleeing Ex-Convict Gunned Down

An ex-convict, who had been on the run since 2013 for several cases of attempted murder, theft and assault, was shot and seriously injured by the police after he attempted to jump off a moving vehicle after his arrest in Sanyati.

Evans Muzvidziwa Takavinga, who was arrested on Tuesday is, admitted to Kadoma General Hospital under police guard.

He was found in possession of a Colombian knife.

The suspect was shot on the left leg after ignored police warning shots when he jumped out of the police vehicle which had slowed down to give way to cattle that were crossing the road.

Takavinga is allegedly committed a spate of crimes in and around Kadoma, including assaulting a police officer identified as Sergeant Murimakamwe while resisting arrest.

Sgt Murimakamwe is alleged to have sustained permanent body injuries.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest.

"Police confirmed the arrest of a wanted person Evans Muzvidziwa Takavinga on August 17, 2021 in connection with cases of attempted murder, theft and assault. The suspect was on police wanted list since 2013 and has been evading arrest on several occasions," he said.

This is not the first time that ex-convicts or habitual criminals have been rearrested for committing a spate of criminal activities countrywide.

Early this month, four habitual armed robbers operating from South Africa and suspected of being behind a spate of robberies in Zimbabwe involving large sums of money were seriously injured following a shoot-out with a police crack team after being cornered in Harare's Highfield suburb.

Abel Marufu Mukandawire (40), Francis Hazangure (46), Blessing Gamanya (32) and Edmore Marwizi Mapuranga (44) were admitted to hospital under heavy police guard.

Their two accomplices -- Roy Mutemagazi alias Rototo and Kudakwashe Choga alias Bagiza, managed to flee during the shoot-out near Cyril Jennings Hall along Jabavu Drive in Old Highfield.

Police also launched a manhunt for other suspected accomplices, Maidei Nyamukapa, Brian Murape and Dennis Matate, who are implicated in some of the armed robbery cases the gang previously committed.

Law enforcement agents have of late scored successes in accounting for armed robbers and this comes after President Mnangagwa recently issued a strong warning to drug kingpins, drug peddlers, and gun-toting robbers by directing police to smoke out and bring such characters to book.

Most of the suspects have been on police's most wanted list and would operate from South Africa to evade arrest. They would normally enter Zimbabwe, commit robberies and then flee south across the Limpopo.

The gang targeted individuals, business people and business premises where there were large amounts of cash.

Last month, police also arrested three suspected armed robbers following a shoot-out. The three had ambushed a man in Mufakose and stolen his Toyota Hilux truck, cash and cellphones before dumping him in Norton.

After Zimbabwe witnessed a disturbing rise in gun-related crimes this year, President Mnangagwa last month warned that stern measures would be taken to stamp out such threats to the country's moral fabric.