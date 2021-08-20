Southern Africa: Palestine Welcomes SADC's Objection to Israel

Palestine has welcomed SADC's principled position objecting to the decision taken by the African Union Commission to grant Israel observer status to the continental body.

In a communiqué released on Wednesday at the end of the 41st Summit of SADC Heads of State and Government held in Lilongwe, Malawi, the 16-member body "expressed concern and objected to the unilateral decision taken by the African Union Commission to grant Israel the status. In a statement yesterday, the State of Palestine said SADC's position was in line with international law and the "shared long history of solidarity and struggle against colonialism and oppression between the Palestinian and African peoples".

"This resolute objection, together with other States' objections, will serve as a stark reminder that colonial occupation, racism, and endemic violations of international law, which continue to shackle Palestine, must not be rewarded or appeased.

"(The) State of Palestine also calls on all other African States to join SADC in being the standard-bearer in the Palestinian struggle and to lead international efforts to end Israel's colonial occupation and apartheid regime," reads the statement.

Palestine also called on African States to push for accountability of Israel's crimes and not associate themselves with the only remaining and most brutal colonial project in the world today.

"The Palestinian people continue to honour and appreciate the common bond with the peoples of Africa for freedom.

"African people's long standing and principled support and solidarity with the Palestinian struggle against the illegal settler colonialism and apartheid is a source of hope and strength that the Palestinian people cherish," said Palestine.