Zimbabwe: Giants Forced to Have Women Teams

CAPS United, FC Platinum and Dynamos are working on setting up women's football clubs, which is now a requirement, to play in the CAF Champions League, from next year.

The majority of local top-flight clubs do not have women teams.

CAF Club Licensing senior manager, Muhammad Sidat, announced that, from next year, clubs will only be licensed to play in the Champions League, if they have a women's team, in their ranks.

FC Platinum, who are representing Zimbabwe this season, will also require a women's club, to play in the next edition of the competition.

Club spokesperson, Chido Chizondo, said they will reveal their position soon.

"It's too soon for us to discuss that, once we have a position, we will definitely share," she said. CAPS United vice-president, Nhamo Tutisani, said they will start working towards establishing a women's club.

"We welcome the development, we are CAF Champions League contenders and we have to be compliant," he said.

"We don't want a situation whereby we win the league and we are affected.

"We have to start working towards that and have the project running. We have always been approached by people, willing to be associated with the brand, on the women's side.

"It is time to seriously consider and invest in it. "CAF are serious about women's football development and we would want to be part of it and play our part in the girl child development."

DeMbare said plans were already underway to establish a women's football section.

"It is work in progress and, as indicated before, we are really committed," said club spokesperson, Yvonne Mangunda.

"The progress has been affected by Covid, and subsequent lockdowns, which have led to the suspension of sport.

"It is one of the top priority projects we have been working on."

The club used to have Dynamos Queens, in the past.

Highlanders spokesperson, Ronald Moyo, says they were happy with the development, considering they already have a team, in existence.

Their women's football club is known as Highlanders Royals.

"We are happy it's a resolution that finds us a step ahead and we are good to go," he said. Black Rhinos have a very competitive women's team, Black Rhinos Queens, involved in the inaugural CAF women's Champions League.

Harare City have Harare City Queens, Ngezi Platinum have Ngezi Scorpion Queens while Yadah Stars have Yadah Queens.

CAF have taken a serious approach towards women's football development.

This year, clubs will take part in the inaugural CAF Champions Women's League, slated for Egypt, in November.

The COSAFA qualifiers are scheduled for Durban, South Africa, next week.

The winners will join the other seven other regional representatives, at the finals, in Egypt.

Black Rhinos Queens will battle it out against Zambian club Green Buffaloes of Zambia and Namibian club TURA Magic, in their group.

The other group has South African Mamelodi Sundowns, Lesotho Defence team, Botswana club Double Action Ladies and Eswatini side Manzini Wanderers.