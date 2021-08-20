Zimbabwe: Former Boxing Promoter Kuzamba Dies

FORMER local boxing promoter, Titus Kuzamba, has died.

Kuzamba, who was also a prominent businessman, succumbed to cardiac arrest at West End Clinic in Harare on Tuesday.

He waas 81.

"The Kuzamba family has lost its hero, Titus Kuzamba, who was a businessman, who owned Tito Car Sales & Rufari Restaurant, until his time of retirement.

"He also promoted the great former African heavyweight boxing champion Proud 'Kilimanjaro' Chinembiri, and quite a number of musicians, boxers and artists," his family said in a statement to The Herald.

He was buried at Glen Forest Memorial Park yesterday.

Kuzamba was born on July 14, 1940, and went on to become a businessman, selling various goods at Machipisa Shopping Centre in Highfield, in the '70s and '80s, before venturing into boxing promotion.

He was among the first people to back "Kilimanjaro," who later went on to become the African champion, under the legendary trainer Dave Wellings.

Popularly known as "Big Tito", Kuzamba also promoted a number of local musicians.

His death came three years after he lost young brother, Spencer, a prominent member of Warren Hills, Police Club and Country Club golf clubs, who died in July 2018.

Spencer was an avid fan of Dynamos.