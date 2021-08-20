Zimbabwe: Macheso Commends Corporate Support

Sungura ace Alick Macheso has commended the continued corporate confidence in his brand at a time when most artistes were finding the going tough owing to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

The seasoned artiste recently signed an endorsement deal with Nedbank Zimbabwe that will see him promote the bank's mobile app under a campaign dubbed "Kete Pakete".

In an interview with The Herald Arts, the award-winning musician said he was encouraged by the development.

"I have been in the music industry for close to four decades and I believe I have worked on a brand that resonates with the masses," he said.

"Being engaged by Nedbank for their 'Kete Pakete' mobile app campaign is a show of confidence in my brand and I am generally excited by this show of support. Nedbank Zimbabwe joins a whole list of brands that have supported our work and believed in our brand over the years, some openly and some covertly."

Nedbank Zimbabwe head of sales Heressy Herry said brand synergies between their institution and Macheso were an indication of the many possibilities that abound in the local industry.

"As professionally-run brand, we are all about bringing value to the market in the best possible way and we are happy to introduce the Nedbank Zimbabwe mobile app which is bringing a lot of convenience to Zimbabweans from all walks of life through this 'Kete Pakete' campaign.

"The app has got a zero data facility which means once you have downloaded it, there is no worrying about data costs for transacting," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Music Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Engaging Macheso is our way of saying we are a brand for the people and you will see the two appearing in our mobile app, educational skits and other information, education and communication material."

The Macheso-Nedbank relationship was facilitated by brand management agency, Esteem Communications, an organisation which works with various brands across sectors.

Esteem Communications managing director Takemore Mazuruse said the partnership was a win-win arrangement.

"Influence marketing is the new normal, but it calls for strategy and effective execution if it is to bring value to both partners," he said.

"Likes and comments do not always translate to value and we are happy to have facilitated what we believe is a beneficial business relationship between Alick Macheso and Nedbank Zimbabwe.

"We are also managing the campaign in terms of content and visibility from Alick's camp to ensure meaningful value for the partner."

Many artistes have found the going tough under the lockdown ban on live performances, and only those that have managed to survive the shift from traditional to digital means of engagement and music sales are weathering the storm.

Brand endorsement deals have become an alternative source of income for local artistes, but the majority either lack the clout and tact to attract such, while some that have been engaged have failed to deliver as expected or have gone on to drag corporate brands into controversy through lack of professionalism and poor management.