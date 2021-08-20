Rwanda: Youth Urged to Join Fight Climate Change Crisis

Rwandan youth have been called upon to engage in more ecosystem restoration, in order to take the lead in the country's transformation journey.

The youth should be more engaged in the ecosystem journey, this includes preserving trees that could be distinct in a few years, said Rachael Tushabe, Director for Environmental Education and Mainstreaming at Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA).

These remarks were made during a virtual conference organised by Save Environment Initiative, a youth startup Non-Governmental organization, which aims to promote and conserve the environment through different initiatives, joined by different organizations like REMA, UNDP among others.

"It is the responsibility of the youth to engage in any activity that will help with the climate crisis, ecosystem restoration should start in their homes, and everywhere they are because restoring the present environment will build a better future for the next generation," Tushabe added.

Saving the planet is cool, said Dorine Intwarinkase, a young conservationist and greenpreneur.

"We as young people need to understand that the biggest issue with climate change is the uncertainty that it brings because we are not sure of what our planet and country will look like in the future so we need to start acting now," she said

"It does not have to be big tasks but every young person can start with just a few actions, like reducing the amount of plastic waste, using natural products, recycling bottles and planting trees in our local communities and our homes," she added.

Beth Kaplin, a professor and researcher at the University of Rwanda urged all the youth to get involved not only on the national level but on a global level where their voices can be heard and pursue other people to make a change.

"All young people can use the available resources like social media, research and learn about the environment and always observe any change which helps us in the fight," she added.

Susan Chomba, Director of Vital Landscapes for Africa at World Resources Institute urged the youth in agriculture to opt for agricultural methods that preserve the environment for example avoid the excessive inputs of pesticides and chemicals while farming because this leads to unsafe food.

Chomba added that the youth should find innovative solutions that help and they will be supported in their ventures.