Rwanda: Burera District Steps Up Campaign Against Illicit Alcohol

Burera district has launched a campaing in all its sectors in a bid to end smuggling of illicit alcohol, which has caused deaths. / Photo by Moise M. Bahati

Burera District in the Northern Province has embarked on a campaign against abuse and smuggling of illicit brew in a bid to end growing criminality.

District officials say the illegal activities in border communities have led to at least 10 deaths in less than one year.

"An assessment of illicit alcohol abuse and smuggling over the last six months show that the district has a problem, which needs an urgent solution," said Marie Chantal Uwanyirigira, the Mayor of Burera District.

Six out of 17 sectors of Burera district border Uganda. The campaign is going on in all the sectors.

Although the problem is prevalent in all the sectors, Uwanyirigira said the border sectors are the most affected by abuse of illicit brew smuggled from Uganda.

"We have reported at least 97 cases of assault. Only recently a young man from Musanze District was killed in Kagogo Sector. And investigations have shown that the cases were related to abuse of illicit alcohol," Uwanyirigira said.

Residents said consumption of the illegal alcoholic drinks in Burera have caused family conflicts, resulting into cases of assault and killings or suicide.

"Some men drink those drugs and sexually assault their wives; they even sell family properties without the consent of their partners," Patience Dusabimana, a resident of Ruhunde Sector, said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The district administration has called for involvement of religious leaders in the fight against abuse and smuggling of illicit alcohol.

"Alongside our evangelical teachings, we include the negative impact of illicit alcohol, how it affects the management of families," Pierre Celestin Gakwaya, a member of the interreligious council in Burera, said.

"We understand the role we have to play; and we would like to see those engaged in smuggling activities become good citizens."

Rev. Gakwaya added that religious leaders also need to be trained about laws that govern such acts in order to better explain the impacts of illegal activities.

Currently, 429 smugglers, locally known as abarembetsi, are being held in transit centers in Burera for illegal cross border activities.

Uwanyirigira called on former smugglers to take up employment opportunities the district has provided, including road constructions and the building of a new district headquarters.