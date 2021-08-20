Rwanda: People With Disabilities Seek Help to Access Covid-19 Vaccines

People with disabilities have expressed their concerns for not receiving Covid-19 vaccines, due to problems like lack of accessibility or information regarding the exercise.

Claudine Mukarusine, who is in charge of capacity building at National Union of Disability Organisations of Rwanda, said that only a few people with disabilities in the country have been vaccinated and others are still waiting for the vaccines.

"This is due to the fact that some are home and cannot easily access health centers or vaccination sites, but also some were told that they do not fall in the age range of people who are eligible for vaccination," she said.

"Most people with disabilities do not have good life conditions, and they are at risk of contracting the virus like everyone else, together with other partners we are advocating for them to get vaccinated, we will provide lists of PWDs from every district so they can be known and be vaccinated," she added.

Omar Mutabazi, a 28-year-old with physical disability who lives in Nyarugenge District, said he has not been vaccinated yet he wishes to.

"I have not been called by any programme or any organisation that I am part of to go get vaccinated," he said.

Dina Kabayizire, who has a physical disability, received her first shot 45 days ago and is still waiting to get the second shot.

"I had trouble getting the first one, because I was turned away for not falling in the category, but also making the movement to go to different vaccination sites was hard, but I am hoping I will find a way to get the second shot in time." she said.

Emmanuel Ndayisaba, Executive Secretary of National Council of Persons with Disabilities, said that they are putting efforts in making the vaccines accessible to people with disabilities as soon as possible.

"There was a shortage of vaccines but now that the vaccines are more available, we have agreed with Rwanda Biomedical Centre that they will vaccinate every person with disability from age 15, and we will make sure we find these people in their homes and vaccinate them," he said.

The Minister of State in the Ministry of Health, Lt. Col. Dr Tharcisse Mpunga, said that people with disabilities fall in the category of vulnerable people who have Non-Communicable diseases and they are considered as priorities.

"We have started door-to-door vaccination, this way we will be able to reach their homes without going far, the programme has started in Kigali and we are planning to do it in other areas too," he said.

People with disabilities living in Rwanda are 446,453 aged 5 and above, out of which 221,150 are male and 225,303 are female, this is according to the 2012 National Census.