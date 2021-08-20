Tunisia: Ten-Day Mandatory Quarantine Imposed On Incoming Travelers Not Fully Vaccinated From August 25

Tunis/Tunisia — A 10-day mandatory quarantine will be imposed to incoming travellers by land, air and sea from Wednesday, August 25, 2021, except for fully vaccinated people against COVID-19.

Chairman of the Quarantine Committee at the Ministry of Health, Mohamed Rabhi told TAP Thursday the Ministry of Health is working in coordination with the Ministry of Tourism to develop the list of hotels approved for mandatory quarantine that will be published later.

The role of each stakeholder in the various stages of mandatory quarantine such as passenger transport, verification of documents at border checkpoints will be defined soon.

He explained that people who are not fully vaccinated will be subject upon arrival to Tunisia to a 10-day mandatory quarantine in a number of hotels.

Fully vaccinated travelers are exempted from the mandatory quarantine. They need to provide upon arrival in Tunisia of evidence of having taken a coronavirus PCR test that is negative less than 72 hours before their travel to the country. They are also required to present a document issued by the official authorities proving they were fully vaccinated, said Rabhi, adding that the QR code will not be used, for the moment, to verify the certificates of vaccination.

Travelers from abroad, who will be subject to mandatory quarantine starting August 25, will pay for their accommodation in hotels designated for this purpose.