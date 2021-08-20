Tunisia to Hold Open Covid-19 Vaccination Days for Athletes Starting August 19

19 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Open COVID-19 vaccination days for athletes and sports stakeholders will be organised by the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Professional Intergration, ahead of the 2021-2022 sports season.

These days will be dedicated to athletes, technical and administrative staff, referees in all individual and collective specialties, and sports journalists in all governorates accross the country.

The first open day will be held Friday from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm at the El Menzah Sports Palace. It targets the over 18's already registered on the Evax platform, said the Ministry of Sports.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X