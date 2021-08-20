Tunisia to Hold Open Covid-19 Vaccination Days for Athletes Starting August 19

Tunis/Tunisia — Open COVID-19 vaccination days for athletes and sports stakeholders will be organised by the Health Ministry and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Professional Intergration, ahead of the 2021-2022 sports season.

These days will be dedicated to athletes, technical and administrative staff, referees in all individual and collective specialties, and sports journalists in all governorates accross the country.

The first open day will be held Friday from 8:30 am to 6:30 pm at the El Menzah Sports Palace. It targets the over 18's already registered on the Evax platform, said the Ministry of Sports.