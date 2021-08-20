Tunisia: Seventeen Undocumented Migrants Rescued At Sea - MOD

19 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Seventeen undocumented migrants from different countries were rescued Thursday at sea, the Ministry of National Defence announced.

«An army vessel evacuated these migrants after receiving a distress call on the presence of a boat carrying undocumented migrants,» the department said in a statement.

They are 10 Syrians, 3 Egyptians, 2 Palestinians and 2 Nigerians, aged between 3 and 44, including 2 women and 9 children.

They admitted to having departed from the coast of Sabratha, Libya in an attempt to reach the European coasts.

They were taken to the naval base of Sfax, where they will be handed over to National Guard units to complete judicial procedures against them.

