Tunisia: Six Die of Coronavirus in Medenine, 170 Test Positive

Tunis/Tunisia — Six people died of the coronavirus in Medenine during the last 24 hours, bringing fatality numbers in the region to 984.

Another 170 new cases were recorded after the results of 1,103 tests were released: a positivity rate of 15%.

The overall number of infections in the region has risen to 28,825, Local Director of Preventive Health Zayd Al-Anz told TAP.

A military jab drive kicked off on Thursday in the region in coordination with the Local Health Directorate.

Some 158,546 vaccine doses were administered in Medenine since the launch of the national vaccination campaign in mid-March.