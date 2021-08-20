Tunisia: Huawei Announces Creation of Research, Development and Innovation Centre

19 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of Huawei Northern Africa Region Terry He announced the creation of a research, development and innovation centre in Tunisia, "likely to become a technology hub in Africa".

Terry He, who was received by President Kais Saied Thursday at Carthage Palace, said his company is committed to continue supporting Tunisia, through contributing, in particular, to the implementation of the medical city in Kairouan, the creation of jobs and skills training.

The Chinese multinational is also willing to expand partnerships with universities and educational institutions and equip them with computer labs.

For his part, the President of the Republic, Kais Saied welcomed the opportunities for partnership between Tunisia and China, stressing his commitment to strengthen this partnership, particularly in the sectors of education, teaching, transport and health.

