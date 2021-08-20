Tunisia: Coronavirus - 22 Percent of Recipients in Target Groups Fully Vaccinated - Ministry

19 August 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Over 22% of recipients in target groups (18-year-olds and over) were fully vaccinated against the coronavirus until August 18, according to Health Ministry data.

The total number of fully vaccinated people on August 18 reached 1,899,845, including 1,326,707 who received two doses, 295,006 who were given a single-dose jab and 278,132 who got one shot as they already contracted the virus.

The ministry said 43,396 attended their vaccination appointments on August 18 out of 88,867 who received text message invites.

The number of people who registered on Evax.tn platform to book vaccination appointments reached 5,313,272 on August 19.

