Tunis/Tunisia — Net foreign exchange reserves stood at 19.731 billion dinars (123 days of import) until August 18, against 21.676,4 billion dinars (143 days of import) in the same period last year, posting a drop of 1.945,4 billion dinars (-20 days of import).

This drop is due to the 71.9% fall in cumulative tourism revenues until August 10, compared to 1.317,7 billion dinars last year, preliminary data of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) issued Thursday showed.