Ethiopia: PM Says Ethiopia Cherishes Ties With Turkey Rooted in Common Understanding of Respect,Trust

19 August 2021
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia cherishes its ties with Turkey rooted in a common understanding of respect and trust.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and his delegation concluded a one day visit to Ankara, Turkey and returned back to Ethiopia.

The official visit marked the 125th anniversary of Ethio-Turkish relations and culminated with the signing of four agreements, according to Office of the Prime Minister.

Accordingly, the two countries have signed Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation in the field of water, Military Framework Agreement, Implementation Protocol regarding Financial Assistance and Military Financial Cooperation Agreement.

During the course of the official visit, Prime Minister Abiy laid a wreath at the Anitkabir Mausoleum and shared, "Ethiopia cherishes its ties with Turkey rooted in a common understanding of respect and trust, befitting two ancient civilisations with rich cultures and traditions."

Following a warm welcoming ceremony for the Prime Minister at the Presidential Palace, the two leaders held a bilateral meeting with their delegations in which both expressed their commitment to further strengthening of cooperation.

"The agreements we have signed are a strengthening of our relations. I appreciate Turkey's support in Ethiopia's development and stability," Prime Minister Abiy said.

Ethiopia will never forget the critical time cooperation the people and government of Turkey extended to Ethiopia, Abiy Twitted.

