Kenya: Competition Suspended at World U20 Due to Rain

19 August 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — The Afternoon session at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships has been suspended due to heavy rains at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

Organizers called to a halt activity on the field after what started as light showers increased to a heavy downpour that made it difficult for competition.

The final of the women's javelin and men's pole vault was underway while the heats of the men's 1500m had also been lined up.

The final of the women's 3,000m and men's 5,000m was expected to go on with the 100m men and women's finales set to bring the curtains down on the second day of competition.

