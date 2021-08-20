Kenya Bags Second Gold as Muthoni Leads Jemutai to a 1-2 Finish in U20

Nairobi — Teresia Muthoni blazed the final 400m on her way to delivering Kenya’s second gold medal at the World Under 20 Championships in Nairobi on Thursday, leading a Kenyan 1-2 finish in the women’s 3,000m.

The Japan-based athlete timed 8:57.78 to clinch gold while Compatriot Zena Jemutai won silver in a time of 8:59.59. Ethiopia’s Melknat Wudu came third to clinch bronze.

“I am really delighted to win this title. Since the time I was here in the trials, I said I would be ready for the challenge and I am thankful to have clinched this title. I am delighted that we have won one and two,” Muthoni added.

Zenah was equally elated; “It was a very well calculated race and I am happy we managed to win gold and silver. For me, I am delighted that I could get a medal.”

With the men having been beaten in the corresponding race on Wednesday, the onus was on the girls to reverse the pain and bring the title home.

Muthoni, who also won the Kenyan trials with ease was a woman on a mission. From the start, her mind was fixated on running in the front. She controlled the race and the rhythm, keeping her energy in check while also ensuring she maintained her place in the leading group.

Uganda’s Priscah Chesang had taken the early pacing dutties, but couldn’t keep it for long as Muthoni and Jemutai kept on swapping leads at the front.

The medal prospects were clearly visible with two laps to go; Muthoni was firmly in the lead, Zena behind her while the Ethiopian was lurking like a scavenger in their backs.

At the bell, the Ethiopian made the intention to bolt forward and try to outkick Muthoni, but the Kenyan could have none of it.

She responded in kind, galloping upfront with such finesse and confidence that the Ethiopian failed to keep her kick. She slowly fizzled out and Jemutai took up second spot.

There was no turning back for Muthoni who sprung upfront to win the race while Jemutai held on for second.