Kenya: Kiplangat Delivers Kenya's First Gold at World Athletics U20

Nairobi — Benson Kiplangat put up a devastating final kick to clinch Kenya’s first gold medal at the World Athletics Under-20 Championships on Thursday with victory in the men’s 5,000m.

Kiplangat beat Ethiopia’s Tardese Worku in a sprint finish to win gold in a personal best time of 13:20.37.

The Ethiopian clocked 13:20.65 to add on a silver to the gold he won in Wednesday’s 3,000m while Kenya’s Levy Kibet came home third for bronze in a new Personal best time of 13.26.01.

Meanwhile Kiplangat’s performance surprised not just everyone in the stadium but himself as well.

“To be honest, I didn’t think I would win today or even get a medal. I am so happy and surprised but I thank God for this. I just felt that my body was okay in the final lap and decided just why not go for it. I feel so happy and proud,” an excited Kiplangat said after the race.

He added; “I used to see my role models like Eliud Kipchoge and Geoffrey Kamworor win medals on the TV and I told myself that one day, I will try and win something just like them. Today, it has come true and I really feel proud of myself.”

The pre-race hype was all about the Ethiopian Tadesse who had controlled the field to win on the opening day in the 3,000m and the Kenyans were seen as an outside chance in the gold medal hunt.

But, the medal prospects were clear after just three laps of the race. Kiplangat, Kibet Tadesse and his Ethiopian compatriot Addisu Yihune were ahead and controlling the race.

They kept changing the lead with the Kenyans keen not to let the Ethiopians get off their sights.

The front four maintained the same space, stuck to each other and played the waiting game, just to see who would make the first move.

At the bell, the Ethiopian made his move, striding upfield to try and open up the gap between him, the two Kenyans and his compatriot. But, Kiplangat stuck on his tails with Kibet chasing while Yihune faded off.

At the backstraight, Kiplangat responded with a push in pace, moving to the lead amidst small cheers from the crowd in the stadium.

Worku gave chase and almost caught up with the Kenyan in the final 20m, but Kiplangat just but managed to dip his head beyond the line.