Nigeria: Lagos Police Arrest 889 Suspects in Eight Months

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has revealed that the command arrested a total of 889 persons for armed robbery and cultism between January and August, 2021.

Odumosu made this disclosure yesterday while hosting the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) Zone 2, AIG Johnson Kokumo, who was on a familiarisation visit to the state police command.

He said that 490 suspected armed robbers and 297 suspected cultists were arrested at different parts of the state within the period, stressing that no personnel of the command was killed within the same time.

According to him, 173 assorted arms, 239 ammunitions of various calibers were also recovered from the suspects.

"Forty Two cars stolen by criminals were recovered within few days of theft and were subsequently handed over to their owners," he said.

The police boss also revealed that the command was embarking on the construction of 50-bed space to house some junior officers of the command, stressing that they got resources from law-abiding and willing individuals, associations and stakeholders for the project.

According to Odumosu, the project became necessary in view of the accommodation problem faced by his personnel, stressing that any police posted to Lagos command henceforth, would have a place to stay.

On his part, AIG Kokumo commended the CP, officers and men of the command for reducing crimes in the state, urging them to do more.

Kokumo, however expressed worries over the traffic situation in the state, and called on the CP and his men to rise to carry out an "Operation keep the traffic moving", adding that traffic was also responsible for some robbery incidents in the state.

He also commended the Lagos State Government for providing logistic support for the police in the state, while also assuring the CP that his request for logistics will be table before the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Baba Usman.