Cameroon/Korea Cooperation - Minprofra Bids Farewell to Scholarship Laureates

14 civil servants have been granted full scholarship within the Koica fellowship Programme

Within the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) Master's Programme, a farewell ceremony for the 2021 master's beneficiaries was organized yesterday August 19, 2021 at the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reform. The ceremony was Co-chaired by the Secretary General of the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reform Anatole Maïna alongside the Resident Representative of KOICA Cameroon office, Lee Guyhong.

Lee Guyhong said CIAT which is KOICA's fellowship programme stands for "Capacity Improvement & Advancement for Tomorrow", a cooperation programme through which policy-makers, civil servants and experts from developing countries are invited to Korea for technical trainings and knowledge sharing. Out of the 19 masters programmes launched this year, 46 candidates applied and 14 were granted full scholarship in various fields such as Urban and Regional Development, Aviation Management, Global Education Leadership, Fisheries Sciences, Energy Science and Policy amongst others. The beneficiaries are from different ministerial departments in the country.