Cameroon: Regional Solidarity

As extremist groups with the support of unpatriotic minds crave to destabilize, or oust democratically elected governments, peace-loving nations cannot rest on their laurels.

While this can be achieved through genuine democratic governance and cooperation, much can be attained through solidarity at sub-regional level, economic groupings being of one of the ingredients.

In the Central African Sub-region, it is laudable that economic cooperation surfaced not long after the attainment of political independence. But there has since been the challenge of keeping alive and viable institutions whose birth portray the maturity of its masterminds and above all, sustainable development.

The extra-ordinary summit of Heads of State of the Central African Economic and Monetary Community, CEMAC which held in Yaounde on Wednesday 18 August 2021 with the theme: "Review macroeconomic situation of the CEMAC Zone within the context of COVID 19 and the analyses of recovery measures" was indeed timely.

For, with the political, sanitation and security crises that are threatening most countries of this sub-region, we cannot afford to continue taking lightly issues that demand immediate brainstorming and redress measures. We must face our challenges through commitment to national and sub-regional objectives.

At the summit, the current Chairman of the CEMAC, President Paul Biya, after regretting that COVID 19 had effected very negatively the sub-region's economic growth rate which was 2.1% in 2019, called on member countries to accelerate the implementation of structural reforms without which the situation could continue to decline. He also appealed to governments of member states to improve the business climate to attract foreign investors, as well as nationals. This must not be undermined by member states of CEMAC.

Considering the fact that the global 3.3 per cent global rate of recession recorded in 2020 did not spare CEMAC member states, it is expedient to speed up the implementation of structural reforms, as well as ensure that the management of business undertakings is rigorous and transparent.

This is crucial because without respect of these business prescriptions, solidarity, a vital norm in all forms of cooperation for growth would continue to retard progress in business activities, and development in general. Such a weakness should not be given a comfortable seat in our sub-region at a time when member states are battling not only with poverty provoked by the corona virus, but also the insecurity triggered by Boko Haram, separatist atrocities in the Northwest and South west regions of Cameroon and refugees from neighbouring countries.

That the Yaounde CEMAC extraordinary summit ended with a 24-point Resolution reminding member states of what must be tackled to keep CEMAC members working effectively towards the achievement of sustainable goals, is a challenge to all citizens of member states as well as socio-economic groupings at national and sub-regional levels.

Such a challenge calls on citizens of CEMAC member states to be committed, duty-conscious, patriotic, and above all, peace loving. For without peace at national and sub-regional levels, much that is brainstormed in conference rooms can hardly be executed in respect of deadlines and interest of citizens