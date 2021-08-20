Cameroon: Bafut - Kidnappers for Ransom Neutralized

Fifth Region Military and Gendarmerie Chiefs salute bravery of Defense and Security forces in giving normalcy a chance.

Major Onana Conrad led the team of Defense and Security elements from the 5th Joint Military and Gendarmerie region that hunted and neutralized some five suspected separatists, linked with regular kidnappings for ransom in the neighborhood of Bamenda lII subdivision. The action in the early hours of August 19, 2021 resulted in the neutralization of the suspected separatists who go with such names as; Small Pepper, Banki alias Ebube,

Bible, Stone, and Vampir. It was at their Mforya- Bafut hideout where a gun exchange equally wounded a lady suspected to be an accomplice.

It emerged from the targeted military operation that the victims used AK 47s and locally fabricated guns to threaten and kidnap inhabitants whom they took to their far away camp, tortured and negotiated ransom before release or otherwise. A certain Giselle. M found in the company of the separatists acknowledged the evil with revelations that some thirty suspected separatists are involved and often kidnap victims and their cars into camps, several kilometers from the Mforya neighborhood.

Sizing up the operation in Mforya, the Fifth Joint Military and Gendarmerie Commanders, Brigadier Generals, Nka Valere and Ekongwese Devine celebrated the collaboration of the population and the bravery of defense and security forces for the satisfactory operation which also recovered AK47 rifles, an M21 rifle, three locally fabricated guns, a Pistol, charms, military uniforms, electricity cables and iron rots used to fabricate explosives. They were cheered for sacrifices that gives social peace a chance in Bamenda III subdivision. The Operation's Commander, Major Onana Conrad and his team received congratulations from the Military hierarchy. The need for the population to step up collaboration with Defense and Security forces was stressed for their protection to be assured.