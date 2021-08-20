Cameroon: Reconstruction of NW/SW - Strides of Presidential Plan

20 August 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Trade has improved, some construction works realised and social cohesion enhanced in the affected regions.

Significant progress is being recorded as regards efforts at ensuring a return to normalcy in the affected two English speaking regions within the framework of the Presidential Plan for the Reconstruction and Development of the North West and South West Regions (PPRD-NW/SW). Following the adoption of an annual and operational budget by the Steering Committee (a sub body of the entire Plan) on May, 13, 2020 and the mobilisation of funds by government and partners, reconstruction work is ongoing in several sectors. Placed under the supervision of the Prime Minister, the plan aims at realising projects in the two regions with focus on three priority areas which include; restoring social cohesion, reconstruction and rehabilitating of basic infrastructure, and revitalizing the local economy. Schools, health centres, water supply points amongst others are witnessing reconstruction, while agriculture and social cohesion have been improved. This has positively affected trade (both national and international), school attendance, heath care, industry and the general living atmosphere. In the interview below with the National Coordinator of the Presidential Plan, Paul Tasong, he presents an update of the situation, the challenges faced as well as the perspectives.

