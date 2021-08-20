Cameroon: Johnson & Johnson - Over 10, 000 Doses Already Administered

Many Cameroonians are going for the single-shot Covid-19 vaccine.

Two weeks after the Johnson & Johnson Janseen Covid-19 vaccine was made available to Cameroonians, statistics indicate that some 10,000 Cameroonians have been administered with the single-shot vaccine aimed at protecting against Covid-19. Many people seen receiving the vaccine in the town of Yaounde said they preferred it to other Covid-19 vaccines because it is a single-shot.

67-year-old Isaac Kemme Kemme is amongst those who waited for a single-shot vaccine against Covid-19. According to Kemme Kemme getting a double dose vaccine against Covid-19 is boring. "Twice is cumbersome and one can forget to take the second dose, forget the rendezvous date or is out of town on the appointment date," Kemme explained. But because Kemme believes in a vaccine against Covid-19, he and his wife waited for the single-dose vaccine against Covid-19. After receiving his Johnson & Johnson shot, Kemme said he will continue to respect all barrier measures against Covid-19, given the recurrent outbreak of different Covid-19 variants. "I will still be more careful against Covid-19", Kemme underscored.

The Head of the International Vaccination Centre in Yaounde, Dr Yanne Emmanuel Ntsobo Njoh Bolo Bolo says each day at the Centre, some 100 to 200 people are vaccinated with Johnson & Johnson. So far, he said some 1555 doses have been administered and there is enough stock to satisfy everybody. At the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex, the Coordinator of the Screening and Vaccination Site, who is also the Chief of the Cité Verte Health District, Dr Lucien Mama, said they started administrating the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on August 5, 2021 and some 30 people are being vaccinated each day. According to a member of the vaccination team, some 200 people have been vaccinated at the site.

Statistics from the Expanded Immunisation Programme (EIP) three days ago revealed that some 9,453 people have received the Johnson & Johnson single-shot against Covid-19. The Deputy Permanent Secretary of EIP, Dr Andreas Njoh says these figures are evolving on a daily basis. Further data indicates that the North Region has received the highest doses of Johnson and Johnson that is 3,394; followed by the Far North Region with 2,312 and the Centre with 2,014. Statistics also reveal that nobody in the West Region has received the vaccine while just five persons have received the vaccine in the North West Region. 43 people have received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine in the South West Region, 73 in the East Region, 108 in the South Region, while 641 and 863 respectively for the Littoral and Adamawa Regions.

Recent research findings have revealed that the Johnson & Johnson single-shot Covid-19 vaccine generates strong, persistent activity against the rapidly spreading Delta Variant and other highly prevalent SARS-CoV-2 viral variants.