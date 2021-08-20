Tanzania: No Pushovers, CAF Duels Need Brave Fighters

EXTRA use of skills, extra commitment and shrewd planning must be applied if our four envoys in the CAF sanctioned tournaments want to achieve success this season.

Led by highflying Simba, Tanzania has been honoured to field four teams; two in the CAF Champions League and two others in CAF Confederations Cup and that came after Tanzania has been ranked in the Africa's top 12 gallery.

Yanga, the second Tanzanian envoy in CAF Champions League after Simba, have been pitted against Rivers of Nigeria while Azam, who play in CAF Confederation Cup will start with Horseed of Somalia.

We are forced to insist on those aspects as none of them has an assurance for the upper stages; Simba who will start in the First round of CAF Champions, are camped in Morocco for a serious pre-season training. All four, including the fourth envoy, Biashara United, who are events debutants, must fight hard to overcome their first hurdles and grab tickets for the higher stages of the both tournaments.

Two things are likely to work for our envoys, but only if they fire on all their cylinders and stop any leakage in their defence. Our envoys must not underrate their opponents by thinking of Biashara Mara's opponents, FC Dikhil of Djibouti or Azam's opponents, Horseed of Somalia or Rivers of Nigeria as pushovers.

We warn our envoys to concentrate on training and take ample time to learn their opponents' weaknesses.

All the missions against Nigerians, South Sudanese or Somalians are assailable regardless the levels of the football in those countries. We insist our team to work hard and win since it pays well for the country, the clubs and players who are engaged in the tough mission since we have honoured to have two teams whose players are well drilled.

But to achieve that we urge them to work extremely hard to go through the next round given the kind of opponents they have who are certainly no pushovers.

Any team that is capable of playing at a very high pace for more than the regulation time is capable of winning matches both at home and away from home. While we insist on commitment, appropriate use of skills and fighting spirit as vital tools to success, we wish our envoys best luck.