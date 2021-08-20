South Africa: The Making of the First SA Youth Climate Action Plan

analysis

The Youth Climate Action Plan includes stories of young South Africans' experience with climate change and will be used as a guide for decision-makers and other stakeholders. It is set to be revealed in October, preceding the COP26 climate change conference.

"They're the experts of their lived experience. And if you discount them, because they're not using your technical jargon, you're doing a huge disservice to the intellect and knowledge of young people," says Tyler Booth (22), one of the four project leads for the first South African Youth Climate Action Plan, set to be launched in October.

Hundreds of young people from all over South Africa have contributed to the Youth Climate Action Plan (Ycap), which includes inputs from the young (aged 13-30) on policy recommendations and showcases the stories of young South Africans' lived experience of climate change.

Tyler Booth (left) with Roberto Cecutti from the EU during the 2019 Young Researchers Symposium in South Africa, where Booth received the gold award for best presenter for her research paper on climate change and water. (Photo: Tyler Booth)

The Ycap is being convened through the youth programmes at the South African Institute of International Affairs (SAIAA) in partnership with...