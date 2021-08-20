Nigeria: Unknown Gunmen - Igbo Youths Threaten to Expose Blackmailers of Enugu Govt

Youth wing of apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has cautioned against deliberate blackmail of Enugu State Government over the activities of unknown gunmen.

The Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC, who made this warning during a press briefing in Enugu blamed the trending story on hired blackmailers.

Recall that there has been a trending story of one Tochukwu Okeke, aka, Owo, said to have been nabbed for his alleged involvement in the activities of unkonwn gunmen. The reports claimed that he is a Special Assistant to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on security.

The Enugu State Government has since come out to say that no such portfolio exists in the Gov. Ugwuanyi administration.

The OYC led by Mazi Okwu Nnabuike disclosed that they had uncovered those involved and would soon expose them.

He said, "we have followed trending reports about one Tochukwu Okeke, aka Owo, who was arrested by the Nigerian Army for his alleged involvement in the activities of Unknown Gunmen in Enugu State and beyond. We were more concerned when his name was mentioned as a Special Assistant on Security to the Enugu State Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, with some published reports on the matter by certain blogs being shared across social media platforms.

"The leadership of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council did not take this lightly but has gone ahead to make some enquires and we can confidently say that the Enugu State Governor has never appointed anyone as any form of Assistant on security, let alone the particular individual in focus.

"It then beats our imagination the intention of the purveyors of that news, especially as Enugu State has remained the most peaceful State in Nigeria. We are all in Nigeria and witnesses to the security breaches in all other States here and now, but Enugu has remained peaceful owing to the calm disposition of the Governor, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi. Security is not a matter to be played politics with and that is why we are concerned over the development.

"Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is a man known widely for his peaceful disposition, who has sacrificed a lot for the sake of peace and unity, and would not in any way support any one who would turn around to truncate the existing peace in the Coal City State.

"It is pertinent to call on all those behind this cheap blackmail to desist from such as it would not blow any one any good. Nothing good can come out of any society where there is no security of life and property and we should not use blackmail to push Enugu into such a category."

"If an individual has committed a crime, the person should be charged to court. Making a desperate effort to link the person to the Governor is nothing but a cheap blackmail which has fallen as a pack of cards. We say enough of this deliberate blackmail of the Governor. Let us allow peace to continue to reign in Enugu State.

"We shall soon expose those behind this cheap blackmail if they don't desist from their devilish activities," Okwu warned.

The OYC equally commended the Enugu House of Assembly over the anti-open grazing bill, urging other states in the region to do the needful.

"We are angry with the other States of Ebonyi, Abia, Anambra and Imo States over their silence on the open-grazing bill. This is not a time for any form of political correctness but a time to key into the demands of the people. Governance and true leadership is about listening to the people and leading them accordingly.

"No sane government will pretend and allow Fulani herdsmen to continue the mindless killings and raping of women under whatever pretext. We have no doubt had enough of such atrocities and the perpetrators do not seem to have any plan of changing their heart and approach.

"We shall henceforth hold the governor accountable for any further killing by herdsmen. We cannot continue to pamper the killer herdsmen while they go on butchering our people without restraint. Like we said before, cattle rearing is a private business and should be treated as such."

On the IPOB suspension of sit-at-home order, Okwu hailed the leaders of the Biafra group, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, and apealled to all the IPOB members and supporters "to obey the latest directive from Kanu to the effect that sit-at-home is now suspended except for the days he will be appearing in court. This is not a time to behave as though the IPOB no longer has a leader.

"On our own part, we are not relenting but have continued our engagements with the top hierarchy both in Igbo land and beyond to ensure that Kanu is released very soon, unconditionally."

He demanded the immediate review of the Petroleum Industry Act recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, describing it as a call for crisis.

"The Act as signed will set the country on fire because it is a package of injustice to the communities laying the golden egg," he cautioned.