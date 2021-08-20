Nigeria: 10 Nigerian Tracks to Download for Free!

The Nigerian music scene is a very competitive and insistent one. The music itself has transcended the shores of Africa to a global audience with the demand for Nigerian music on a daily rise.

Well, the country is blessed with more than enough talent to satiate this teeming demand with Nigerian music artistes rising up to the occasion to steady churn out new records and projects.

It's not easy to keep up with these new records, so here, for your listening delight, here are 10 new Nigerian songs you can listen to and download for free on Mdundo.

Omah Lay (Understand)

The singer's first single of 2021 believed to also be the first off his forthcoming debut album expected later this year. 'Understand' was produced by talented music producer, Tempoe.

Rudeboy (Ayoyo)

Track number 2 off Rudeboy's recently released debut album, 'Rudykillus', Ayoyo is one of the standout records of the project and a fan favourite tune particularly because of how reminiscent it is of a classic Psqaure hit record.

The sweet melodic tune was produced by Rudeboy's goto producer, Chrisstringz.

Ayra Starr (Bloody Samaritan)

Inheriting the heavy crown of Mavin's first lady just at 19 years old, Ayra Starr has lived up to the hype since being introduced to the world in January 2021.

It's only been eight months and the star girl already has two projects under her belt. A self-titled EP and the 19 & Dangerous album with Bloody Samaritan being the lead single off the latter.

Jaywillz (Medicine)

From the streets of Enugu, eastern Nigeria, Jaywillz has worked his way up to finally having a charting Nigerian single. A beautifully sung love record and also guaranteed great addition to your playlist.

Patoranking (Celebrate Me)

Celebrate Me is a very thought-provoking record where Patoranking emphasizes that he wants to be celebrated now that he is alive. Patoranking is making it clear that he would appreciate no adulation when he has must have exited the world.

For the production, Patroanking employed the services of Yung Willis.

Omawumi (My Life feat. Phyno)

Coming from the very well respected Nigerian vocalist, Omawumi, My Life is taken off the recently released Love Deep High Life album, the singer's fourth. The heavy highlife influenced tune features veteran rapper, Phyno.

CDQ (Tekiller)

One for the dancefloor, CDQ hops on the afro infused electronic beat to deliver a potential hit record. The record was produced by veteran Nigerian music producer and hitmaker, Jay Pizzle.

Rexxie (Frenemies feat. Oxlade)

One of the standout records off Rexxie's starstudded "A True Champion" album, Frenemies features the Nigerian hook connoisseur, Oxlade.

Mr Eazi (Rotate)

Zaggadat! Mr Eazi hops on this smooth groovy beat to appreciate this certain lady's "low waist". He also beckons on her to dance and rotate because obviously, he likes the view. Mr Eazi says this one is a summer tune from Ghana hmm, just another Mr Eazi tune.

Ayra Starr (Fashion Killer)

Another one from Ayra Starr's debut album, 19 & Dangerous. Fashion Killer occupies the number 2 spot on the album's tracklisting and is also one of the standout records off the project.