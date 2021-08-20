Nigeria: Five Nigerian Amapiano Songs to Download for Free!

Embracing sounds from other parts of Africa and the world at large is one thing Nigerian artistes and music producers are not coy to do.

Amapiano which is a sub-genre of South African house music started gaining popularity in South Africa in 2017 and it would only take a couple more years before the sound blew up and Nigeria, the "music capital of Africa", was caught with the fever.

Nigerian artistes and record producers have since released amapiano records which have gone on to become hits in Nigeria and several other countries. Below is a list of 5 Amapiano songs released by Nigerian artistes which you can download for free on Mdundo.

Peruzzi (Southy Love feat. Fireboy DML)

A record off Peruzzi's Rum & Boogie album, Southy Love features YBNL singer, Fireboy DML who delivers the infectious hook to the tune which is one of the most popular songs on the album.

Southy Love was produced by budding music producer, P.Prime.

DJ Neptune (Nobody feat. Focalistic, Joeboy & Mr Eazi)

"A thousand and one remixes" for 'Nobody' and not an Amapiano remix? DJ Neptune sure does know better hence this remix for the record featuring Pretoria born seasoned Amapiano artiste, Focalistic.

The record is part of the "Nobody EP" project which housed 13 different versions of Nobody.

Rexxie (KPK feat Sho Madjozi & Mohbad)

South African rapper and songwriter, Sho Madjozi joined Rexxie and Marlian Music signee, Mohbad on KPK with the original having just the two acts. Sho Madjozi adds her vibe to the record and the result is a wholesome tune.

Rema (Woman)

A production genius of Ozedikus Nwanne and Burss Brain aka Altims birthed this hit song by Mavin Records superstar, Rema.

The sketch production was purely Amapiano until Burss Brain added elements of Afrobeats to the record making it an Afrobeats infused Amapiano record. In Rema's words, another banger!

Niniola (Addicted)

This one, an infectious Sarz produced record by the Nigerian self-acclaimed queen of Afropop, Niniola. She is not new to this sound and for Niniola, making this banging tune was just like every other day in the office.