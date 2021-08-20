Africa: Over 7.4 Million Cases of Covid-19 Confirmed Across Continent

A transmission electron micrograph of a SARS-CoV-2 virus particle (UK B.1.1.7 variant), isolated from a patient sample and cultivated in cell culture. The prominent projections (red) seen on the outside of the virus particle (blue) are spike proteins. This fringe of proteins enables the virus to attach to and infect host cells and then replicate. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

As of August 20, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 7,412,670 while over 57,848,461 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 187,173 and 6,533,903 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases 2,652,652 and 78,694 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco (791,559), Tunisia (632,328), Ethiopia (292,731), Libya (291,168) Egypt (285,831) and Kenya (225,663).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

