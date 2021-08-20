Rwanda: Youth Urged to Uphold Rwandan Values

The Minister of Youth and Culture, Rosemary Mbabazi, has urged youth who completed the second edition of the e-Itorero programme series called Indahangarwa (civic education) to live by the Rwandan values and protect their country from violation of its values through social media platforms.

She delivered the message on Wednesday, August, 18 to 2500 young Rwandans who completed the virtual training.

Encouraging the young people to be custodians of the Rwandan culture as well as Rwandan values as they build their future and that of the country, the minister urged young citizens to also work hard to achieve their goal and to use technology positively.

"I want you to preserve Rwandan culture and values, being part of Itorero teaches you the role you have in moving the country forward. Being educated is not enough, you must have discipline and values. Itorero gives you the values to put your education to use, but most importantly be the ones to fight for the development of our country," she highlighted during a virtual ceremony.

She added that the trainees pledged to be good ambassadors for their country and to be role models in society by fighting crimes like drug abuse, human trafficking.

This year's E-Itorero programme of Indahangarwa included some high school graduates, Rwandan university students, best performing public servants, school leaders, young entrepreneurs, youth in public institutions as well as Rwandan youth who live abroad.

According to Lt. Col. Désiré Migambi Mungamba, the Vice Chairman of the National Itorero Commission (NIC), the essence of the Itorero programme is to equip Rwandans with the right kind of values they need to develop and protect their country.

Initially, the programme expected 3000 youth to be trained but only 2500 including National and Diaspora coaches who completed the programme on Wednesday are youth between 18 and 35 years older.

The E-Itorero was opened by Lt. Col. Migambi on August 5 who introduced the youth to the main course sessions including civic education, patriotism, culture, Rwandan values and building a new Rwanda.