Rwanda: Cabinet Urges Rwandans to Get Vaccinated

The cabinet has urged all Rwandans eligible to get vaccinated as vaccines become more available.

The call is contained in resolutions of an extraordinary cabinet meeting held Wednesday, August 18.

Chaired by President Paul Kagame, the meeting was the last of its kind before the cabinet goes into a two-week recess that will end on August 31st 2021.

According to the statement released by the prime minister's office, the meeting was briefed on the ongoing Covid-19 vaccination campaign and noted that all Rwandans eligible should get vaccinated.

"Cabinet thanked Rwandans for their valuable contribution to the management of the pandemic and urged all those eligible to get vaccinated as vaccines become more available," read the statement from the premier's office.

"They should also test more frequently in order to minimize the spread of Covid-19", the statement added.

Also noted is that Rwanda was nearing one million vaccinations including frontline workers and the most vulnerable, thanks to the solidarity from partner states and organizations.

"Appreciation was extended to partner states and organizations that have provided much needed additional vaccines," the statement read.

The meeting also reminded the citizens of the critical importance of complying with health measures such as wearing a face mask properly, social distancing and maintaining good hand hygiene.

The development comes after Rwanda received the first shipment of 489,060 Pfizer vaccine doses from the United States government through the Covax facility on Wednesday, August 18.

In the same week, Rwanda is set to receive 200,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines from the Chinese government.

Eurobond investment

The cabinet was also briefed on the recent 10-year Eurobond where the government raised $620 million at a 5.5% interest rate. The bond was oversubscribed at $1.6 billion, demonstrating investor confidence in Rwanda's economy and governance.

The amount raised will continue to spur the economic recovery and sustainable development, according to the statement.