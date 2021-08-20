Rwanda: Mashami Defends Decision to Recall Kwizera in Amavubi

VINCENT Mashami has defended the decision to recall goalkeeper Olivier Kwizera in his 39-man national team squad preparing for next month's 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Mali and Kenya.

Mashami handed a surprise call up to the shot stopper shortly after he made a U-turn on his decision to retire from competitive football, a shock announcement he made last month.

Kwizera, 27, rescinded his premature retirement decision following pleas from his teammates and football fans.

His return to the national team has since drawn mixed reactions but Mashami said that giving the goalie a call up again is a testament that he does not doubt his talent on the pitch despite a series of mistakes that cost Amavubi crucial results over the years, and rallied Rwandans to show him support.

"Kwizera is a fantastic player but who, from the past, has had some problems which he sometimes doesn't have control over," said Mashami. "Nobody doubts his talent and we, Rwandans, should do him a favor for once and show him a forgiving heart rather than just judging."

"He is still an important player for the national team and he needs us. This is time to support him and show him that he is not alone," he added.

Kwizera is part of Amavubi group training twice a day at Amahoro Stadium ahead of two Group E World Cup qualifier fixtures against Mali on September 1, and Kenya on September 5.

Rwanda is pooled in Group E in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers, along with Mali, Kenya and neighbours Uganda.

Only the top team will progress to the third and final round.