South Africa: International Covenant 'Does Not Bind' South African Courts - State Capture Commission

analysis

The commission has rubbished Zuma's legal team's ascension that the international covenant on civil and political rights would undo his imprisonment.

The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has told the Constitutional Court that the international covenant on civil and political rights "has no force of law in South Africa" and "does not directly bind South Africa when acting domestically."

The court is considering a rescission application made by former president Jacob Zuma who is serving a 15-month jail term. Zuma's lawyers have argued that the court should consider articles of the United Nations International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR).

In particular, the court is considering the impact of Articles 9 and 14.

Article 9 deals with the right to liberty and security of a person and unlawful arrest, whereas Article 14 says that everyone convicted of a crime shall have the right to have the sentence and conviction reviewed by a higher tribunal according to law.

The commission submitted its take on the role of the ICCPR, and has rubbished Zuma's legal team's ascension that the international covenant would undo his imprisonment.

"The ICCPR is intended to prevent detentions which do not comply with the procedures laid...