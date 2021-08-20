Nigeria: Olympians Unveil 2021 Adron Games in Lagos

The 2021 ADRON Games got a huge boost yesterday as Olympic gold and silver medallists, Daniel Amokachi and Falilat Ogunkoya were part of the cast of elite sports personalities that graced the colourful unveiling ceremony of its logo and jerseys in Magodo, Lagos.

Also present at the event was former Super Eagles Captain and Coach, Austin Eguavoen and actress Bimbo Thomas, as the estate and property firm announced the fifth edition of the Games, scheduled to hold between November 18and 20.

According to Group Managing Director, Adron Homes, Adetola Emmanuel-King, who was represented on the occasion by the company's Director, Public Affairs, Isidora Sonariwo, the opening ceremony of this year's Games is scheduled for the Sagamu International Stadium, Sagamu, Ogun State.

The Adron Homes CEO added that the property company was using the Games as a catalyst to encourage more government and corporate participation in sports.

"Sport has a rallying effect in most cultures, and it is big business all over the world. We created these Games as a means of fostering friendship and unity among us as a corporate organisation, and also among us as a nation. To that end, the Games are held in a different state every year, on a rotating basis," he said.

Amokachi, an ambassador of the event, hailed the property firm for organising the event, adding that it will keep their staff very fit.

"I'm honoured to be part of the Games in its fifth year. We appreciate the private sector support for sports and that's what Adron Homes is doing. What's important is to keep fit. Some members of staff might end up with fine times in the sprints and get discovered. That's why it's important to keep doing what you are doing," Amokachi, a Special Assistant on Sports to President Muhammadu Buhari, said.

Some of the events lined up for the 2021 edition include; wrestling, cycling, track and field - which has athletes split into four teams -- and an eight-team football tournament.

Former Super Eagles forward Waidi Akanni, CEO of Match International Limited, is the consultant to the Adron Games.

Other ex internationals present at the event include; Friday Ekpo, Wasiu Ipaye, Friday Elahor, Victor Agali, Loveday Omoruyi and former Olympian Henry Amike.