Nigeria: Organisers Raise the Bar With Pre-Qualifiers Scheduled for August 28

As the preparations for the 2021 Nigeria Cup series of golf competitions gather momentum, there are indications that this 24th edition will raise the bar for the annual tournament.

Already, the Golf Practice Range of the Ikoyi Club, (Golf Section), the venue of the annual competition, is already crowded with golfers who want to hone their skills before the tournament's qualifier hold on August 28th.

Corporate sponsors of the Nigeria Cup have also been making inquiries with respect to being part of the show.

The tournament's Organising Committee headed by Mr Frank Igbene and assisted by Mr Tade Adekunle and Mrs Ronke Iyola, has been set up to run the show.

The Committee which has been working to provide the best Nigeria Cup tournament ever, has the responsibility to raise funds and execute plans for the week-long competitions.

The Nigeria Cup series of golf competitions for six different categories of golfers, is organised annually by the Ikoyi Golf Community Nigeria Association (IGCNA) and hosted by Ikoyi Club 1938.

The event was set up to celebrate Nigeria's Independence Anniversary.

Ever since its debut in 1997, The Nigeria Cup has grown to become the most popular and glamorous amateur golf event in Africa.

Apart from the golf course competitions which will involve staff, caddies, professional golfers, male and female golfers of Ikoyi Club, the Nigeria Cup has become a financial vehicle which impacts on its immediate environment through strategic investments in the golf infrastructure of Ikoyi Club Golf Course, as well as donating to charities in Lagos State.

This year, the objective is to donate an automated irrigation system to the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club.

In consonance with the present community health conditions and objectives of the times, the 2021 Nigeria Cup will be held with the observation of full and strict Covid 19 Protocols.