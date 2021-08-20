Libya: Egypt-Libya Electricity Interconnection Line to Achieve Power Linkage With Europe - Minister

20 August 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Launching power linkage projects between Egypt and Libya is a strategic goal for the two countries, Egypt's electricity minister said on Thursday.

Egypt is keen to supply Libya with its needs of electrical power to contribute to the reconstruction of the North African country, Mohamed Shaker told Sky News Arabia.

Egypt succeeded over the past period to generate electrical power to Libya through existing projects, he pointed out.

Shaker added that Egypt is continuously working on strengthening the linkage lines with neighboring countries such as Jordan, Sudan and Libya.

He announced that the goal in the coming period will be achieving electrical linkage with Europe through maritime cables, which will reach more than one country inside Europe.

The minister revealed that his ministry has been studying a project for power linkage with Cyprus, and then to Crete and Greece.

"There is a great contact between Egypt and Greece in this regard," he said.

Also, there is another project being studied for power linkage between Egypt and Saudi Arabia, with a load of 2,000 mega watts of electrical power.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X