Liberia: Females Lag Behind in Vaccination

-Health authorities reveal

Health authorities here reveal that with a total of 16,821 Liberians vaccinated with the Johnson &Johnson jab, females are far behind their male counterparts with turnout just at 5,728 against 11,098 males vaccinated.

Giving an update on the enrollment Thursday, August 19, 2921, at the Ministry of Information's weekly press briefing, the head of immunization at the Ministry of Health Mr. Adolphus Clarke said that a total of 16,0821 persons based on statistics have received the J&J vaccine.

" So As we speak today in Liberia, 16,0821 persons have received their Johnson and Johnson COVID 19vaccines"

"What that means is that given the projection we did in Montserrado, we are doing very well, and we are averaging not less than 1,201 persons on a daily basis; as you may be aware, we started administering the J&J vaccines on August 5 and now see the number of people who have taken their vaccine.", he explains.

Mr. Clark notes that the number indicates clearly more males are being vaccinated than their female counterparts.

"I don't know why, but as per data, we have 11,098 males who have taken their vaccines and this number accounts for 66 percent", he discloses.

On the other hand, he says that 5,728 females have been vaccinated since the J&J jab was launched on August 5, representing 34 percent.

"... and we want to use this as a passionate appeal, we want our women to see this as a challenge to men; we don't want you to defeat us but to at least come close to us. You women are the doctors in the home when it comes to the wellbeing of the home", he underscores.

On deployment to other counties, Clarke says begging today, August 20th, the team will be in additional five counties, including Bong, Nimba, Lofa, Margibi, and Grand Bassa to administer the jabs citizens.

However, he says they are working along with the Margibi Health Team in the wake of the unfortunate fire disaster that left the C.H. Rennie Hospital in the county burnt down, to adjust the schedule there, if they are not ready.

Fire gutted the Rennie Hospital in Kakata, Margibi hospital at about 9:00 a.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021, forcing hospital authorities to transfer in-patients to other Kakata and Bong County health facilities.

No casualty was reported but major components of the hospital, including its emergency room, pharmacy, administrative offices, and records room are destroyed completely.

County Health Officer Dr. Augustine Fannieh, blames the incident on electrical fault.

However, Clark continues that the entire vaccination process is going to be digitized where the team will use the online platform to issue vaccination cards to residents in every county capital, while rural residents will receive paper cards to go receive their jabs.

At the same he discloses that the second doses of 96,000 of the AstraZeneca vaccines arrive in the country today, Friday, 20 August onboard Air Brussels via the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County, noting that the vaccines will be used to complete the second dose for those who received the first doses between June and July.

Earlier, Liberia's Minister of Health, and head of the incident management system doctor Wilhelmina S. Jallah dispelled rumors that the Marburg virus reported in Guinea is in Liberia.

"I Like to begin by informing the public that there is no sign of Marburg virus here in Liberia", says doctor Jallah, adding the case in Guinea had died and health authorities here are on the alert.

He says it is prudent to make the clarification to allay the fear of the public of a likely crossover to Liberia.

Marburg virus disease (MVD), formerly known as Marburg hemorrhagic fever, is a severe, often fatal illness in humans. The virus causes severe viral hemorrhagic fever in humans.

Also giving an update on the status of COVID-19 in the country, the Minister of Heal notes that as of yesterday, Thursday, August 19, 2021, there are only eight cases reported, while six patients are in treatment unit waiting for test results, and six counties are responding to the virus.

She lauds citizens for adhering to the health protocols by wearing masks whenever they appear in public, saying, I can't stop thanking you because when we wanted you to abide by our measures you did, for this we want to thank you, but don't stop until we all can get out of this."

Dr. Jallah reveals a total number of cases is 5,0527 with six counties responding, including Montserrado, Grand Bassa, Grand Cape Mount, Lofa, Margibi, and Maryland, respectively. Montserrado County is said to tap the list with 23 cases, while the other five counties have one or two cases.

"Nobody on oxygen in our treatment unit; all those that are there, just waiting to be discharged. Overall, Liberia is doing so well in the fight against COVID-19."

She then urges citizens to turn out at various designated health centers to take the Johnson and Johnson vaccines, excluding those who took the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

"These vaccinations are safe; it's being provided by the U.S. government to help fight the virus. So if you really want to avoid coming in contact with COVID-19 then the vaccine is important", the minister emphasizes. https://thenewdawnliberia.com/no-fertility-problem-in-vaccines/Editing by Jonathan Browne